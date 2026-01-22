MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Owaisi urges Jaishankar to rescue 16 Indians allegedly enslaved on Myanmar-Thailand border

The AIMIM president alleged that the victims are being forced to work long hours under harsh conditions

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 22.01.26, 04:43 PM
Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday urged external affairs minister S. Jaishankar to intervene for the rescue of at least 16 Indian nationals who were allegedly trafficked and enslaved along the Myanmar-Thailand border after being promised jobs in Thailand.

According to Owaisi, the group includes three men from Hyderabad. One of them, Mir Sajjad Ali, is a resident of Osman Nagar. The other two are from Maula Ali and Banjara Hills.

Owaisi said he received information directly from Ali, who is currently being held at the Myanmar-Thailand border. Taking to X, the AIMIM chief flagged the issue publicly and sought immediate action from the Centre.

Also Read

“I have received a distressing message: at least 16 Indian nationals, including three from Hyderabad, were promised jobs in Thailand but taken to the Myanmar-Thailand border and enslaved,” Owaisi said in his post.

He alleged that the victims are being forced to work long hours under harsh conditions. “They are forced to work 18-20 hours daily, physically punished, and deprived of passports, phones, and medical facilities,” he said.

Tagging the External Affairs Minister, Owaisi appealed for urgent intervention. “@DrSJaishankar, kindly intervene urgently to ensure the rescue of all Indians,” he wrote.

Owaisi also identified the source of the information in the same post. “This information comes from Mir Sajjad Ali, a resident of Osman Nagar, Hyderabad, currently incarcerated at the Myanmar-Thailand border. Two others with him are from Maula Ali and Banjara Hills.”

Jaishankar Myanmar
