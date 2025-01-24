MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Delhi Assembly polls: Over 570 cases of MCC violation lodged, 19,065 people arrested

The Delhi Police have also seized 284 illegal firearms and 46,682 litre of liquor worth more than Rs 1.3 crore in this process

PTI Published 24.01.25, 02:55 PM
Smuggled illicit liquor seized by Excise Department officials, in Vasant Kunj and Burari areas of Delhi, ahead of the state Assembly polls.

Smuggled illicit liquor seized by Excise Department officials, in Vasant Kunj and Burari areas of Delhi, ahead of the state Assembly polls.

More than 570 cases of alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) have so far been registered ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls, an official said on Friday.

The cases were lodged between January 7, when the MCC into force, and January 23.

A total of 19,065 people were arrested under various legal provisions, including those under the Excise Act, during this period, according to a statement.

Ahead of the polls, police have intensified vigilance at border checkpoints and conducted crackdowns on illegal activities, including the smuggling of arms, liquor and drugs.

The Delhi Police have recorded 577 cases of alleged MCC violations and confiscated 284 illegal firearms and 394 cartridges, the statement said.

It has also seized 46,682 litre of liquor worth more than Rs 1.3 crore, 119.51 kg of drugs worth over Rs 20 crore and more than 1,200 banned injections.

Law-enforcement agencies have also seized Rs 5.29 crore in cash and 37.39 kg of silver, the statement said.

Polling for all the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 5, with the votes set to be counted on February 8.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

