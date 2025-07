Over 49 lakh voter entries under scanner in Bihar: EC flags address gaps, multiple enrolments

The Election Commission on Saturday said nearly 42 lakh Bihar electors were not found at their addresses while over 7.50 lakh were found to have enrolled themselves at multiple places.

During the ongoing special intensive revision of the voters' list of the state, 95.92 per cent of the nearly 7.90 crore electors have been covered, with six more days still left for the exercise.

The EC said it is making efforts to reach out to each voter with its booth-level officers and booth-level agents of political parties trying to ensure that no eligible elector is left out of the draft electoral roll to be published in August.

With six more days to go for filling up of enumeration forms, the Election Commission said efforts are being made to ensure that the remaining nearly 32 lakh electors are added to the draft roll.

Booth-level officers have already completed over three rounds of the house-to-house visits and have established contact with the electors.

A concerted effort by the entire electoral machinery, along with yet another round of visits by the booth-level officers, has also been started to establish contact with the remaining electors, it said.

