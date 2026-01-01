Indore water contamination: Opposition questions BJP government’s ‘failure’ to provide clean water

The opposition on Thursday accused the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government of misgovernance, concealing the actual death toll and failing to provide basic amenities for the water contamination crisis in Indore.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the focus of the government was misplaced.

“The focus is only on bulldozers and demolitions, while basic amenities like clean drinking water are not provided, exposing a complete failure of the Madhya Pradesh government. In 2026, while claims of becoming a ‘Vishwaguru’ are being made, people are dying after drinking contaminated water. BJP leaders make aggressive statements knowing that no action will be taken, even though similar remarks by others would have led to strict laws being invoked,” Owaisi said.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari accused the state government of hiding the actual death toll and demanded criminal action against those responsible.

Speaking to ANI, Patwari said, “Indore has consistently given MPs, MLAs and Mayor to BJP but they (BJP) have given poisoned water (referring to contamination issue). Now, the question arises that there are reports of a total of 13 deaths but the chief minister is saying only 4 deaths occurred. Is hiding the figures of death the responsibility of a chief minister? This is a murderer government, which led to the 25 children recently dying in the cough syrup case.”

The state administration has maintained that four deaths had been officially confirmed so far.

Patwari added, “This government is responsible for children being bitten by rats at MY Hospital in Indore. Now, 13 people are dying after contaminated drinking water issues. Instead of trying to hide this, why don't you take proper decisions.”

Patwari demanded that culpable homicide cases be registered against officials and the Indore mayor.

“Your minister misbehaves with journalists when they ask questions. Should that minister be removed or not? Should he resign or not. Chief minister, where has your spine gone? Why don't you want to punish responsible officials?” he asked.

The Congress leader also demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for each bereaved family and said an independent in-charge minister should be appointed for Indore.

India’s cleanest city continued to grapple with the contaminated water crisis on New Year’s Day after a six-month-old infant died in Indore.

The water contamination in Bhagirathpura has claimed over seven lives and led to nearly 150 hospitalisations, though locals claim the toll to be far higher.

On Wednesday, Sunil Sahu said his six-month-old son started vomiting and developed symptoms of diarrhoea after consuming milk mixed with contaminated water.

The infant’s condition deteriorated and he died on Thursday despite medical treatment. The incident occurred in Marathi Mohalla, where residents have complained for days of dirty and foul-smelling water supply.

The family said the child was born after nearly 10 years of medical treatment. Sahu said his wife, Sadhna, was bedridden during the pregnancy period due to gynaecological complications.

The Madhya Pradesh health department said at least 149 people have fallen ill after consuming contaminated water in the area.

Local reports claimed that more than 1,100 people have been affected in Bhagirathpura.

A preliminary probe suggested that drain water entered the drinking water pipeline due to leakage. Indore draws its water from the River Narmada through pipelines.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the affected families on Thursday.

“Sewer leakages lead to such incidents, will ensure such negligence will be avoided in future,” chief minister Yadav said.

The state has suspended a zonal officer from the civic body and an assistant engineer in Bhagirathpura.

On Thursday, minister Kailash Vijayvargiya announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those who have died.

“The number of patients arriving has decreased since yesterday. Since last night, 60 patients have arrived... This is a settlement of economically weaker sections, so we have ensured that no one has to spend money on treatment,” he said.

With the count rising to 13, the Madhya Pradesh High Court took cognisance of the incident and directed the state government to provide free treatment to the affected people.

The court also sought a report from the government and directed the Indore municipal corporation to ensure that clean and pure drinking water is provided.

“So far as treatment of the affected persons who are admitted in various hospitals is concerned, the State will take care of them and they would be given best treatment,” said a division bench of Justices Rajesh Kumar Gupta and BP Sharma.