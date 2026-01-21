Opposition raises alarm over journalists summoned by police in Jammu and Kashmir

Opposition parties have expressed concern over reports of journalists based in Jammu and Kashmir being summoned to police stations in Srinagar and asked to sign bonds under Section 126 of the BNS to not breach the peace.

Congress MP and J&K in-charge Syed Naseer Hussain posted on X: “The reports of journalists from national newspapers being summoned and questioned over routine reporting in Jammu and Kashmir are a matter of serious public concern…. Repeated summons, restrictions, and administrative pressure have become part of the environment in which they are expected to perform their constitutional role.”

He cited a report in Scroll and the tweet of Delhi-based journalist Nirupama Subramanian and demanded that the Centre not violate freedom of expression, prevent intimidation of journalists and media institutions.

Hussain added: “Issue clear and binding guidelines preventing the summoning or questioning of journalists for routine and lawful reporting…. Establish an independent and transparent mechanism to review complaints of intimidation, misuse of authority, or violations of press freedom.”

Scroll quoted a spokesperson of The Indian Express saying: “Bashaarat Masood, assistant editor, and a member of the Srinagar bureau of The Indian Express since 2006, was called on four days to the cyber police station, Srinagar, and asked to sign a bond which he has not signed.”

Iltija Mufti of the PDP questioned the silence of the National Conference government.