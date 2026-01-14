Operation Sindoor showed India’s resolve and restraint, says army chief General Upendra Dwivedi

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday described Operation Sindoor as a “defining demonstration” of India’s resolve and restraint, reflecting the moral strength and professional excellence of the country’s armed forces as well as its youth.

Addressing cadets at the National Cadet Corps’ (NCC) Republic Day Camp, General Dwivedi said, “Operation Sindoor was a defining demonstration of India’s resolve and restraint, a reflection of the moral strength and professional excellence of our armed forces, and our youth alike.”

The operation was carried out by the Indian armed forces in the early hours of May 7 last year, eliminating at least 100 terrorists in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in April that killed 26 civilians.

A day earlier, the Army chief had issued a strong warning to Pakistan, saying Operation Sindoor “remains ongoing and any misadventure by the adversary will be resolutely responded to,” Gen Dwivedi said on Tuesday.

During the Indian Army’s annual press conference held on January 13, General Dwivedi said the decisive operation helped reset strategic assumptions as Indian forces struck deep to dismantle terror infrastructure, puncturing Islamabad’s “longstanding nuclear rhetoric”.

At the NCC event, the Army chief also highlighted the contribution of NCC cadets during the operation, noting that over 75,000 cadets volunteered nationwide, assisting in civil defence, hospital management, disaster relief and community services.

“Recent events have shown what Indian youths are capable of. You are the most powerful and maximum population of Generation Z. Our youths are a reservoir of strength that must be channelised with discipline, purpose and national commitment,” he said.

General Dwivedi said the NCC continues to be a sought-after pathway for young people aspiring to join the armed forces. Emphasising the need for self-reliance, he said the future demands “civilisational atmanirbharta”, including self-reliance in thought, technology, innovation and character.

He added that initiatives such as Army cells at IITs, technology clusters, and the Army internship programme for 2025 and 2026 aim to foster this spirit. “We invite you to actively participate in national security, innovation and development initiatives.”

The Army chief also said the vision of Viksit Bharat at 2047 — a developed, secure and self-reliant India — cannot be achieved by the government alone.

“It will be achieved by young leaders, NCC cadets, innovators, teachers, engineers, doctors, soldiers, and responsible citizens like you,” he said.

“So, let's ride with confidence, march with discipline, innovate with integrity, and serve with India, and be the future leaders we are looking for. Together we shall build a strong, self-reliant, united and developed India,” he added.