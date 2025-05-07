Operation Sindoor: 'Focused and precise' India on military operation targeting nine terror targets in Pakistan, PoK

Soon after its military strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir, India on Wednesday said the operation was "focused and precise" and it has credible leads and evidence pointing towards the clear involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists in the Pahalgam attack.

Following the precision strikes, India reached out to several world capitals and briefed senior officials about its anti-terror actions against Pakistan.

NSA Ajit Doval spoke to US NSA and Secretary of State Marco Rubio and briefed him on the actions taken.

"India has credible leads, technical inputs, testimony of the survivors and other evidence pointing towards the clear involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists in this attack," the Indian embassy in Washington said.

"It was expected that Pakistan would take action against terrorists and the infrastructure that supports them," it said.

"Instead, during the fortnight that has gone by, Pakistan has indulged in denial and made allegations of false flag operations against India," the embassy said.

It said India's actions have been "focused and precise" and they were "measured, responsible and designed to be non-escalatory in nature." "No Pakistani civilian, economic or military targets have been hit. Only known terror camps were targeted," the embassy said.

The military strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor'.

India's actions came two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack that triggered widespread outrage in India and abroad.

"These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered," the Army said in the statement.

"We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable," it said.

