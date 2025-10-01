MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 01 October 2025

‘Operation Belpatra’ protests Kashi temple fee, demands free access for Varanasi locals

Varanasi locals launch daily campaign against Rs 250 darshan fee and long queues at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, alleging discrimination and commercialisation of religious access

Piyush Srivastava Published 01.10.25, 07:54 AM
Residents stick the Operation Belpatra bill on the gate of a house in Varanasi

Residents stick the Operation Belpatra bill on the gate of a house in Varanasi Sourced by the Telegraph

A group of Varanasi residents has launched a campaign called “Operation Belpatra” to protest against the recent restrictions on darshan (temple visit) at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Named after the sacred leaf offered to Lord Shiva, the movement seeks to restore unfettered access for local devotees to one of Hinduism’s holiest shrines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Campaign volunteers move across the city daily, distributing pamphlets and handbills to raise awareness and mobilise public support. They are demanding the rollback of the new entry system, which includes a 250 fee for quicker access and limited free slots, which involve long waiting hours.

“Earlier, we used to visit the temple anytime from early morning to late evening according to our convenience, but now there is a ticket of 250 for every visit. There is also a slot for a free visit, but one has to stand in line for hours to reach it. Belief is on sale now in Varanasi.

“Nobody stops the VIPs, and the rich people pay even a higher fee to enter the sanctum sanctorum and touch the god. But those who cannot pay anything will have to wait in a queue and then pay obeisance to the god from a distance,” said Dilip Singh, a social worker, who is among the organisers of this campaign, which was started on August 18 and continues every day.

“Our demand from the administration is to allow the local people to visit the temple any time during the day and offer prayers. They can check our Aadhaar cards if there is a security concern. But we shouldn’t be deprived of our god in the name of better management because the officer’s actual focus is on making money in the name of god,” he said, adding: “We will move high court if our demand is ignored for long.”

RELATED TOPICS

Kashi Vishwanath Temple Varanasi
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Veterans warn govt as Ladakh unrest grows, back Sixth Schedule and slam anti-national tag

Army and police veterans caution Centre against vilifying Ladakhi protesters, saying the movement is peaceful and rooted in constitutional demands, not foreign influence
Rajnath Singh
Quote left Quote right

Operation Sindoor entitled commanders to take timely decisions & reduced risk of fratricide

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT