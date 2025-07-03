One dead, four injured as tent collapses during rain at Bageshwar Dham in MP

One person was killed and four others were injured after a tent collapsed due to heavy rain at Bageshwar Dham premises in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred around 7.30 am when devotees took shelter under the tent to escape the rain in Garha village, located 28 km from the district headquarters, Bamitha police station in-charge Ashutosh Shroti told reporters.

The tent collapsed due to torrential rainfall, leaving one person dead and causing injuries to four others, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two of the injured were admitted to a health facility in Chhatarpur where their condition was stated to be out of danger, he said, adding the other two persons suffered minor injuries.

Rajesh Kaushal, resident of Chauri Sikandarpur in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, told PTI that his father-in-law, Shyamlal Kaushal (50), died after a metal frame from the tent struck his head.

He said six members of their family arrived at Bageshwar Dham by a car on Wednesday night. They had come to seek blessings from Bageshwar Dham seer Dhirendra Shastri, ahead of his birthday on Friday.

The family reached the venue to meet the seer at around 7.30 am on Thursday, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.