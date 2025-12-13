Old and new vultures feed together at Pench, marking milestone in Maharashtra revival bid

Vultures released earlier into the wild were seen feeding and interacting with newly released birds during a soft-release programme at Pench Tiger Reserve, a development officials described as a positive milestone in Maharashtra’s vulture recovery effort.

The State Forest Department, working with the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), on Thursday launched the second phase of captive-bred vulture releases at Pench. Thirteen vultures — eight White-rumped Vultures (Gyps bengalensis) and five Long-billed Vultures (Gyps indicus) — were released after a structured acclimatisation period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read Jharkhand to open first vulture conservation and breeding centre soon

The birds had been brought from Pinjore in Haryana in April 2025 and trained to feed independently on carcasses and adapt to local environmental conditions. Under the soft-release protocol, the aviary gate was kept open, allowing the vultures to leave voluntarily.

On Friday, vultures released in August 2024 were observed feeding alongside the newly released birds at the designated feeding site. BNHS Director Kishor Rithe said the interaction was a strong positive behavioural indicator, reflecting successful integration into the local vulture population.

PTR and BNHS had earlier released 10 long-billed vultures in August 2024, two of which were later recorded moving across Pench landscapes in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

All released vultures have been fitted with GPS transmitters to monitor their movement, habitat use and survival. One white-rumped vulture remains under medical treatment and will be released once declared fit, officials said.

The Forest Department and BNHS plan to carry out similar releases in Melghat and Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserves in the coming months.