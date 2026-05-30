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regular-article-logo Saturday, 30 May 2026

Odisha SIR drive begins today, draft voter list to be ready by July 5

Around 45,255 BLOs will conduct the door-to-door exercise

Subhashish Mohanty Published 30.05.26, 09:34 AM
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A comprehensive special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll will begin across Odisha on Saturday.

Chief electoral officer R.S. Gopalan said: “The process will continue till June 28. We will try to ensure that not a single eligible person is left out.” He said three crore voters have been mapped so far and around 17 per cent logical errors have been addressed.

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Each voter will receive two forms. One copy will remain with the voter while the other, after being filled up, will be submitted to the block-level officer. Voters can also download the forms, fill them up and upload them online to track the process and status.

Around 45,255 BLOs will conduct the door-to-door exercise. As many as 33,026 booth-level agents, appointed with approval of political parties, will assist them.

The draft voter list will be published on July 5. Complaints can be lodged between July 5 and August 4. All complaints will be addressed by September 2 and the final list will be published on September 6.

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Special Intensive Revision (SIR)
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