Semiconductor tech boost for Odisha as Intel, 3DGS sign $3.3 billion pact

The Odisha government has signed an MoU with Intel and 3D Glass Solutions (3DGS) to bring substrate manufacturing technology to India, with the project expected to attract $3.3 billion investment in phases.

The pact was signed in California on Thursday. Union electronics and information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw congratulated the Odisha government, Intel and 3DGS, saying the initiative would strengthen India’s semiconductor ecosystem.

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The proposed project involves setting up an advanced packaging substrate manufacturing facility in Odisha, claimed to be the first such initiative in India. In collaboration with US-based 3DGS, Intel will provide technology expertise, licensing support, quality systems and workforce capability building.

Officials said the facility would include cleanrooms, fabrication units, testing infrastructure and R&D facilities. The project will focus on advanced glass-based substrate technologies and high-density interconnect packaging used in AI, telecommunications, high-performance computing and next-generation electronics.

The project is expected to generate around 1,800 direct high-skilled jobs besides indirect employment opportunities.