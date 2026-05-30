Congress calls transition huddle after Siddaramaiah’s exit as Karnataka CM

The Congress in Karnataka has called a meeting at 4pm on Saturday to ensure a smooth transition of power after chief minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation.

Governor Thawarchand Gehlot has accepted the resignation after returning from Indore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caretaker chief minister Siddaramaiah and his successor D.K. Shivakumar separately met the Congress high command in New Delhi on Friday, where they demanded berths for their loyalists in the new cabinet and Rajya Sabha tickets.

A press communiqué from the Karnataka Lok Bhavan said Siddaramaiah’s resignation has been accepted and his council of ministers dissolved.

Siddaramaiah, along with his son Yathindra, met Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi at 10 Janpath on Friday. Congress parliamentary party leader Sonia Gandhi was present.

Sources said Siddaramaiah had demanded either a deputy chief ministerial role or a key cabinet portfolio for his son. Siddaramaiah is said to also have demanded the installation of three deputy chief ministers so that his loyalists — home minister G. Parameshwara and large and medium-scale industries minister M.B. Patil can be accommodated.

Siddaramaiah, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste community, is keen to ensure that his loyalists from among the Veerashaiva-Lingayats, SC/STs and minorities get

the upper hand in the Shivakumar cabinet.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president and former forest minister Eshwar Khandre told reporters in Bengaluru that the new government would be sworn in on Monday.

“The CLP (Karnataka Congress Legislature Party) meeting will see Siddaramaiah proposing the name of Shivakumar as his successor. Most probably, only the chief minister and deputy chief ministers will be sworn in initially,” said Khandre.

Siddaramaiah has also sought the state Congress chief’s post for another loyalist, public works minister Satish Jarkiholi, and demanded that he must not be stripped of his ministerial berth.

Sources said Siddaramaiah had also demanded that another aide, K.J. George, be given a Rajya Sabha ticket. Efforts are underway by the Siddaramaiah camp to induct at least 12 ministers from his previous cabinet in the Shivakumar government.