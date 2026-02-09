Two arrested for 'rape' of 17-year-old student, third suspect yet to get caught

Two men were arrested on Saturday for the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old student on the eve of Saraswati Puja.

Police identified the accused persons as Akash Haldar, 22 and Pradeep Mondal, 21. Both are residents of Balmiki Abashan in Patuli.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said they were looking for a third suspect who is wanted in this case.

Sources in the police said the victim knew the three men, and they lured her to meet them in Patuli on January 22.

“Unfortunately, the girl trusted them and was sexually harassed in turn,” said an officer of Patuli police station.

The girl confided in her parents a few days after the alleged incident, following which her mother lodged a complaint at Patuli police station on January 26.

“According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, her daughter was subjected to sexual harassment by the men,” said an officer of Patuli police station.

Two of the three accused were arrested on Saturday and were produced before the Alipore POCSO Court, which remanded them in police custody until February 11.

The trio has been charged under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, as the victim is a minor.

The police took the victim for her medical examination after the complaint was lodged.

The youths were initially not found in their homes. A search was launched, and two of them were arrested.

Last week, another incident of rape was reported by a 22-year-old student who was allegedly beaten up and raped by a man she had trusted. The key accused, a social media influencer, was arrested last week and has been remanded in police custody.