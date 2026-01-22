Odisha: Man beaten, paraded with garland of shoes by mob over alleged religious conversions

A man was allegedly assaulted and paraded with a garland of shoes around his neck by a mob in Odisha's Dhenkanal district over allegations that he converted some people, police said.

Though the incident happened on January 4 in the Parjang police station area, it came to light after the man's wife lodged a police complaint, following which an investigation was started, they said.

According to the complaint, a group of 15 to 20 people armed with bamboo sticks attacked his house when he was praying.

The mob allegedly beat the man, a Christian, forcibly smeared him with vermilion, garlanded him with footwear and paraded him in the village. He was also compelled to bow before a temple, according to the complaint.

The wife rejected the allegation that the man was involved in religious conversions.

Dhenkanal SP Abhinav Sonkar told PTI on Wednesday that a case has been registered under various sections of the BNS.

"Several people have been examined. Legal actions are likely to be taken against seven people," he said.

On the allegation that the victim was forced to drink water from a drain, the SP said the claim was found to be incorrect during preliminary inquiry.

