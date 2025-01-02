Odisha delays plans to relocate three tigers from MP due to 'erratic' behaviour of Zeenat, Jamuna

The Odisha government on Thursday said that plans to bring three more Royal Bengal Tigers (RBTs) from Madhya Pradesh have been delayed because of the "erratic" behaviour of two tigresses, Zeenat and Jamuna, which were translocated from Maharashtra.

State forest and environment minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia said, "There were plans to relocate five RBTs from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh to boost the big cat population in Odisha. Two have already been translocated to Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) from Maharashtra." The minister added, "The three other RBTs from Madhya Pradesh will be released in Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary. However, the state is closely monitoring the acclimatisation of the two tigresses, Zeenat and Jamuna. Once they adapt to the new climate of STR, the state will proceed with the next steps." Sources said the relocation of the three RBTs from Madhya Pradesh, initially planned for December, was delayed after the three-year-old tigress Zeenat crossed the STR boundary and wandered into the forests of Jharkhand before entering West Bengal.

After 23 days, she was captured, tranquillised, and brought back to STR, suggesting that she had not yet adjusted to the STR environment, a senior forest official said.

Zeenat is currently kept in a soft enclosure in Jenabil range of STR's southern division.

Similarly, tigress Jamuna, released into STR in October, displayed similar behaviour. She crossed the national park boundary and entered Kuldhia Sanctuary in Balasore district, but later returned to STR without much difficulty.

Both Jamuna (two-and-a-half years old) and Zeenat (three years old) were translocated to Similipal from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra to improve the gene pool and were released into the core area in October and November, respectively.

Officials said Odisha is focused on providing a well-managed and sustainable environment for the RBTs and is taking measures to increase the big cat population in the state while involving local communities in conservation efforts.

Two days ago, Odisha’s principal chief conservator of forests (Wildlife) PK Jha mentioned that the forest department would reassess the situation before deciding whether to proceed with the relocation of the tigers from Madhya Pradesh.

Odisha forest officials had visited Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh in October after the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) gave in-principle approval to bring three more RBTs.

An official said this is not the first time Odisha has faced setbacks in tiger relocation. In 2018, two tigers (one male and one female) were released into Satkosia Tiger Reserve after being brought from Madhya Pradesh. However, the tigress, "Sundari," was poached, while the male tiger, "Mahavir," fell ill and was sent back to Bandhavgarh National Park.

According to the All Odisha Tiger Estimation 2023-24, conducted by the state government, there are currently 30 tigers and eight cubs, with 27 tigers found in STR.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.