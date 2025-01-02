Zeenat's homecoming: Three-year-old tigress released into the enclosure of Similipal Tiger Reserve

The three-year-old tigress Zeenat, who was shifted from Alipore Zoo to Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) on Tuesday night, was released into the enclosure of the STR on Wednesday.

Her health is fine, officials said.

After the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) questioned the Bengal forest department’s decision to shift the three-year-old tigress to the Alipore Zoo in Calcutta following its tranquillisation at Bankura forest in Bengal on Sunday, the Bengal government swung into action and immediately decided to translocate it to Similipal.

Regional chief conservator of forest and field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) Prakash Chand Gogineni said, “Zeenat reached Similipal and was released into the soft release enclosure of Jamuna, in south division this morning at 7.30am. She is in good health.”

Principal chief conservator of forests (wild life) PK Jha said, “ She was safely transported back to Similipal. She is in good health. A significant step in her conservation journey.”

Official sources said the tigress would remain in the soft enclosure for at least a fortnight before being released into the wilds of Similipal.

On being asked why the department decided to release it into the southern division instead of the northern division where Zeenat had earlier been released, official sources said out of the 2,700 square kilometre area of the STR, the north and south division area is almost 1,300 square kilometre. “There are more habitations and villages on the northern side. We expected that Zeenat would venture into the human habitation areas.”

Accordingly, the northern division was divided into specific A, B, C and D zones. It was under CCTV surveillance. Through its radio collar, we tracked its movement,” said a senior official.