Odisha CMs urge Centre to rescue youth abducted by RSF in conflict-hit Sudan

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik have urged the Centre to intervene for the release of Adarsha Behera, 36, a youth from Jagatsinghpur district who has been abducted by the rapid support forces (RSF) in conflict-torn Sudan.

Behera, a machine operator at Sukarati plastic factory in Sudan since 2022, was reportedly kidnapped from Al Fashir and taken to Nyala, the capital of South Darfur and a known RSF stronghold. His family in Kotakana village under the jurisdiction of Tirtol police station learned of his abduction through a voicemail sent to his wife’s phone eight days ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Majhi has directed the state’s resident commissioner in New Delhi to remain in constant touch with the ministry of external affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Sudan to monitor developments. The director of intelligence has also written to the MEA seeking urgent intervention for Behera’s rescue.

Expressing concern on social media, Naveen said: “Deeply concerned to know that Adarsha Behera from Jagatsinghpur district has been kidnapped by paramilitary RSF in Sudan’s Al Fashir. Urge the Government of India and the MEA to intervene urgently and coordinate with Sudanese authorities for his early release.”

Behera’s father, Khetrabasi Behera, said: “Please bring back my son. He is being tortured there. No one in our family has eaten since we got the news. They have taken his mobile and we have had no contact for eight days.”

He added that Adarsha is the family’s sole breadwinner, supporting his wife, two young children and elderly parents. “If anything happens to him, we will be ruined,” he said.

A video circulating on social media shows Behera sitting with folded hands in captivity, pleading for help and urging the Indian government to secure his release.