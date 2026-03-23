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regular-article-logo Monday, 23 March 2026

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi rolls out Rs 2,612 crore projects on World Water Day

Speaking at the state-level event at Lok Seva Bhavan, Majhi stressed the importance of water conservation. “Each drop of water is precious. Several countries are facing water crises. We must prioritise conservation and rainwater harvesting to prevent shortages,” he said

Subhashish Mohanty Published 23.03.26, 06:12 AM
Odisha CM Mohan Majhi World Water Day projects

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Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday launched projects worth 2,612 crore on World Water Day, inaugurating 124 projects valued at around 320 crore and laying the foundation for 17 projects worth 2,292 crore.

Speaking at the state-level event at Lok Seva Bhavan, Majhi stressed the importance of water conservation. “Each drop of water is precious. Several countries are facing water crises. We must prioritise conservation and rainwater harvesting to prevent shortages,” he said.

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The chief minister said the “Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain” has made water conservation a national priority. He added that ensuring water security is key to Odisha’s development vision for 2036, when the state marks its centenary.

Majhi reiterated the government’s commitment to providing safe drinking water to all villages, including remote areas, and expanding irrigation facilities. “We are promoting ‘more crop per drop’ in agriculture and have framed a balanced water policy to prevent future disputes,” he said.

On the occasion, Majhi also inaugurated a child care centre, Kalika, and launched an AI-powered citizen feedback system, Bindu chatbot.

The water resources department signed an MoU with the Central Water Commission, while a coffee table book Sujala and a river map were released.

Deputy chief minister K.V. Singh Deo and other dignitaries attended the programme.

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World Water Day Mohan Charan Majhi Water Project Water Crisis Rainwater Harvest
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