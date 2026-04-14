Medical pay ‘mismatch’: College stipends much less than NMC claims, says outfit

A body representing medical students and parents has challenged the accuracy of stipend data published by the National Medical Commission (NMC), saying the figures reported for some colleges do not match actual payments to interns and postgraduate residents.

The Combined Association of Medicos and Parents (CAMP) has sought an explanation from the NMC — India’s apex medical regulatory authority — citing examples from private medical colleges in Kerala whose actual stipends are much lower than those cited by the NMC.

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The gap between the NMC’s reported stipends and actual payments, CAMP members and others say, reveals a disconnect between regulation and reality, raising concerns over data integrity, oversight and inaction.

The association has urged the NMC to investigate whether the discrepancies stem from clerical errors, incorrect data submitted by colleges or a possible deliberate attempt to mislead ongoing stipend-related cases before the Supreme Court.

“The inflated stipend amounts create an impression that all is well when it is actually not,” Rajesh Aravind, CAMP’s general secretary, told The Telegraph.

Some 150 medical students from Kerala and CAMP members have filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking appropriate stipends.

The petitioners are among thousands of MBBS interns and postgraduate residents across the country who are not receiving stipulated stipends, according to CAMP members and a lawyer representing the petitioners.

The stipend issue comes against the backdrop of a sharp expansion in medical education, with MBBS seats rising from about 52,000 in 2014 to 128,000 and postgraduate seats from about 31,000 to 85,000, expanding the pool of interns and residents.

Interns and postgraduate residents from Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have filed similar petitions, their lawyer Tanvi Dubey said.

CAMP, in a letter sent to the NMC last week, cited three medical colleges whose stipend figures published by the NMC are higher than actual payments to students.

The stipend data published by the NMC show that one college pays ₹27,300, the amount stipulated by the Kerala government. CAMP says students at the college receive only ₹10,000.

The data show another college paying ₹25,000 while CAMP says students receive ₹7,000.

A third college pays ₹17,275, according to the data, but CAMP claims students get only ₹8,000.

The discrepancies persist despite the NMC initiating a nationwide survey in April 2023 to assess stipends paid to interns and residents amid concerns over underpayment.

The NMC notified rules in November 2021 mandating that all interns be paid stipends fixed by the relevant state or institutional authorities.

An email query sent twice by this newspaper to the NMC seeking a response to the concerns raised by CAMP has evoked no response.

The NMC, replying to an RTI query from ophthalmologist K.V. Babu in Kerala, had said that it issues guidelines and regulations but implementation rests “solely at the discretion” of state authorities.

But Babu said the NMC’s regulations empower it to penalise non-compliant institutions, including withholding or withdrawing accreditation for up to five years.

“We’re seeing inaction on the part of the NMC,” Babu told this newspaper. “The regulators are helping some private medical colleges save money by not acting against underpayment of stipends,” he said.