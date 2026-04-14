US, Iran weigh second round of talks with Pakistan as possible host

Pakistan has again emerged as a possible venue for a second round of US-Iran talks, with officials indicating that Washington and Tehran are considering fresh in-person negotiations to secure a deal before the current ceasefire expires next week, according to AP sources.

While discussions are still underway, a diplomat from one of the mediating countries said the two sides have already agreed to hold another round of talks. All spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomatic negotiations.

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According to the report, the diplomat and US officials said Islamabad, Pakistan, is once again being discussed as the host location. Geneva is also under consideration, with officials noting that the venue and timing have not been finalised, though the talks could take place as early as Thursday. It remains unclear whether the same level of delegation would attend.

Earlier, President Donald Trump told reporters that "we've been called by the other side" and "they want to work a deal."

Next round of Iran-US negotiations likely soon: Pakistan defence minister

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has indicated that a fresh round of negotiations between Iran and the United States could take place soon, following initial high-level talks held over the weekend.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament House on Monday, Asif said there was a sense of satisfaction after the talks, noting that no adverse developments had emerged so far.

"Only positive progress has been observed," he said, indicating that the ongoing diplomatic efforts were moving in a constructive direction.

He added that the next round of Iran-US negotiations was expected soon.

According to The Express Tribune, when asked whether Pakistan would play a decisive role in shaping the region’s future, Asif said that ultimate decisions rest with Allah.

Vance says Iranians made progress in nuclear talks

Vice President JD Vance said negotiations held in Islamabad showed signs of movement, particularly on key US demands related to Iran’s nuclear programme.

Speaking to FOX News Channel's "Special Report", Vance said the talks "did make some progress" on the US insistence on removing nuclear material from Iran and establishing mechanisms to prevent future uranium enrichment.

"They moved in our direction," Vance said, adding that Iranian negotiators appeared "unable to cut a deal" without approval from authorities in Tehran.

He also noted that US negotiators conveyed that Trump "would be very happy if Iran was treated like a normal country, if it had a normal economy," though he did not elaborate further.

"There really is, I think, a grand deal to be had here. But, it's up to the Iranians, I think, to take the next step," Vance said.

White House maintains silence on fresh talks

The White House remained non-committal on whether a new round of negotiations is imminent.

"President Trump, Vice President Vance and the negotiating team have made the US red lines very clear. The Iranians desperation for a deal will only increase with President Trump's highly effective Naval blockade now in effect," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Meanwhile, tensions have escalated on the ground. Trump said Monday that the US military has begun a blockade of all Iranian ports and coastal areas. Iran responded with threats targeting ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, after Trump earlier vowed to block the Strait of Hormuz entirely.

Despite the heightened tensions, Trump later indicated openness to diplomacy, saying he had spoken to "the other side." This followed his warning on social media that Iranian warships approaching the US blockade would be destroyed.

Ceasefire talks between the US and Iran ended Sunday without an agreement, raising uncertainty over the future when the current two-week truce expires on April 22. At the same time, the Israeli military has intensified its offensive in southern Lebanon, engaging Hezbollah militants in heavy fighting over a strategic town, while the group continues rocket and drone attacks on northern Israel.