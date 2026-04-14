Odisha to launch first fully digital housing survey from April 16

Odisha will start the physical Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) across all 30 districts from April 16, with enumerators set to collect data door-to-door till May 15.

A self-enumeration drive is underway from April 1 and will continue till midnight on April 15, allowing citizens to submit their details online.

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Director of census operations, Odisha, Nikhil Pawan Kalyan, said 1.76 lakh families have already completed self-enumeration through the official portal.

He urged more people to participate before the deadline.

Kalyan said district collectors and municipal commissioners are serving as principal census officers, while additional district collectors are acting as district

census officers.

Tahsildars and executive officers of statutory towns have been designated as charge officers. The revenue and disaster management department is the nodal department for the exercise.

Primary school teachers have been appointed as enumerators and high school teachers as supervisors. The trained staff will conduct the House Listing and Housing Census (HLO) using a mobile application during the field exercise from April 16 to

May 15.

For assistance, citizens can contact the Census Directorate, Odisha, on the toll-free number 1855.

A song dedicated to the census will also be formally launched as part of the programme.

This will be India’s first fully digital census, with a provision for self-enumeration.