Uttar Pradesh govt hikes minimum wages from April 1 across worker categories after Noida unrest

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a hike in minimum wages across worker categories following recent unrest in Noida, with the revised rates implemented retrospectively from April 1, officials said on Tuesday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam said, "The wage increase has been done by the high-powered committee… The decision was approved by CM UP late last night." In Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, unskilled workers will now get Rs 13,690 per month, up from Rs 11,313, while semi-skilled workers will receive Rs 15,059, and skilled workers Rs 16,868, according to an official statement.

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For other municipal corporation areas, the revised monthly wages have been fixed at Rs 13,006 for unskilled workers, Rs 14,306 for semi-skilled workers, and Rs 16,025 for skilled workers. In the remaining districts, unskilled workers will get Rs 12,356 per month, semi-skilled workers Rs 13,591, and skilled workers Rs 15,224.

The decision follows consultations with employers' bodies and labour organisations. The government said suggestions and objections were examined to ensure a "balanced and practical" outcome.

The move comes after large-scale protests by factory workers in Noida on Monday, where thousands demanded higher wages and improved working conditions. The demonstrations turned violent in parts of the district, prompting authorities to set up a committee to address the situation and initiate dialogue with both workers and employers.

According to the statement, the committee is working towards resolving industrial discord through dialogue and coordination, while also considering further measures to address workers' concerns. It noted that industries are facing global economic challenges, including rising input costs and declining exports, even as workers' demands regarding wages, overtime, safety and working conditions remain "relevant and important." "In such a situation, it is essential to adopt a balanced approach between industry and labour," the government said, adding that provisions under the new labour codes aim to ensure fair wages and protect workers' interests.

The government also said it is considering an interim wage increase based on indexation and will begin the process for final wage fixation on the recommendations of a wage board to be constituted soon.

Meanwhile, it dismissed as "fake and misleading" reports circulating on social media that claimed a uniform minimum wage of Rs 20,000 per month had been fixed for workers. Clarifying the position, the government said the process of determining a national "floor wage" under the new labour codes is underway at the central level and no such notification has been issued.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to employers to ensure timely payment of wages, proper overtime compensation, weekly offs, bonuses and social security benefits, while maintaining safe working conditions, particularly for female workers, the statement said.