BJD picks Manas Ranjan Mangaraj to lead Rajya Sabha

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Manas Ranjan Mangaraj has been appointed as the party’s leader in Rajya Sabha.

He replaced Sasmit Patra, who resigned from the post last week.

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Patra resigned from the post after facing severe criticism for poor handling of various Odisha-related issues in Parliament, for failing to maintain unity among party MPs and for mishandling the BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s statement that the legendary leader Biju Patnaik was a “CIA agent.”

Sulata Deo has been appointed as the deputy leader and chief whip of the Biju Janata Dal Parliamentary Party in Rajya Sabha.

Journalist-turned-politician Mangaraj said: “We will continue to work for the interest of the state. We will raise various issues pertaining to the state’s interest. The party always focuses on discipline.”

BJD leaders felicitated Mangaraj and Deo at the party office on Monday.

Patra, in a social media post, extended greetings to Mangaraj and Deo.

“My heartiest congratulations to Shri Manas Ranjan Mangaraj ji on his appointment as Floor Leader of the BJD Parliamentary Party in the Rajya Sabha, and to Smt. Sulata Deo ji as Deputy Floor Leader and Chief Whip,” he said in an X post.

Additional reporting by PTI