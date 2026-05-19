Agriculture minister says fertilisers not easily available in international market, pushes for organic farming

Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday acknowledged challenges in procuring fertilisers from the international market, urging states and farmers to increasingly adopt organic farming as an alternative.

Addressing the Eastern Zonal Agriculture Conference in Bhubaneswar, Chouhan said the Centre was making every possible effort to ensure fertiliser availability for farmers despite global supply constraints.

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"I have no hesitation in admitting that fertilisers are not easily available in the international market. The Government of India is trying hard to procure fertilisers from wherever they are available for our farmers," he said.

He stressed the need to prevent the diversion and misuse of subsidised fertilisers during the ongoing supply crunch.

"We must ensure that subsidised fertilisers are not diverted to any other sector. At the same time, duplication and poor-quality fertilisers, which adversely affect crops and farmers, must also be checked. States should take stringent action wherever such irregularities are found," Chouhan said.

Referring to the Union Cabinet's recent decision to approve Rs 41,000 crore towards fertiliser subsidies, he said the Centre remains committed to supporting farmers.

He also called upon states and cultivators to promote organic farming to preserve soil health for future generations.

"Every farmer should begin organic farming on at least a portion of their land," he said.

The minister said the Centre is planning to introduce two new Bills aimed at strengthening the legal framework for ensuring the availability of quality pesticides and seeds.

Expressing concern over the possible impact of El Nino on agriculture this year, Chouhan said forecasts indicate a likelihood of deficient rainfall during the middle of the crop season.

"In such a situation, farmers should be advised to cultivate crops that are less vulnerable to rainfall fluctuations," he said.

Chouhan said a 'Save the Farm Campaign' will be conducted from June 1 to June 15 to spread awareness among farmers about modern agricultural technologies and government schemes.

Among those present at the conference were Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Union MoS for Agriculture Ram Nath Thakur and Bhagirath Choudhary, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, and agriculture ministers from Bihar, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.

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