Noida man accused of setting wife ablaze over Rs 36 lakh dowry shot in leg while fleeing custody: Police

A man accused of setting his wife ablaze over a dowry demand of Rs 36 lakh was shot in his leg by police while fleeing custody on Sunday in Greater Noida, an officer said.

Vipin Bhati was being escorted for a routine medical check around 1.30 pm when he tried to flee, according to the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police PRO.

"He was chased and apprehended after being shot in the leg," the officer said.

Bhati, a native of Sirsa village under Kasna Police Station limits, was arrested on Saturday after a disturbing video surfaced on social media showing him and another woman assaulting his wife, Nikki, and dragging her by the hair.

Another clip showed Nikki, severely burnt, walking down a staircase before collapsing.

She succumbed to burns while being taken to a hospital Thursday night.

Nikki's elder sister, Kanchan, who is married in the same family, recorded a video of the attack and accused Bhati and his family members of killing her sister for dowry.

"We were beaten and tortured for days. They were demanding Rs 36 lakh. They hit her on the neck and head, threw acid, and set her on fire in front of her child," Kanchan told reporters.

She said she, too, was assaulted when she tried to intervene.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhir Kumar had on Friday said that police got a call from Fortis Hospital informing them that a woman with burn injuries had been admitted and was referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

"Police immediately left for Safdarjung Hospital, but the woman succumbed to her injuries before the team could reach the hospital," he said.

Kanchan said that their in-laws wanted her sister to go away so that Vipin could be remarried. "They slapped me. I was injured and unconscious the entire day." Nikki was cremated by her family members.

Based on Kanchan's complaint, a case was registered against Nikki's husband, Bhati, and his family at Kasna Police Station.

Nikki married Vipin in 2016 and the couple has a son.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.