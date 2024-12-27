Nobel laureates Esther Duflo and Venki Ramakrishnan among key speakers at Kerala Literature Festival 2025

This year’s edition of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) takes a special turn by spotlighting France as the guest country.

The collaboration will highlight French literary traditions and contemporary culture. France’s Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, described the partnership as an opportunity for meaningful cultural exchange on a global platform.

With over 500 speakers representing 15 countries, KLF 2025 will host some of the most celebrated names in literature, arts, and academia. Nobel laureate Dr. Venki Ramakrishnan, historian Ramachandra Guha, actor Naseeruddin Shah, and Booker Prize winners Jenny Erpenbeck and Paul Lynch are among the confirmed speakers.

Indian voices like Shashi Tharoor, Jeet Thayil, and Arundhathi Subramaniam will share the stage with global figures such as Bulgarian novelist Georgi Gospodinov, French author Philippe Claudel, and British novelist Sophie Mackintosh.

The festival will also feature performances blending literature with music, including appearances by flutist Hariprasad Chaurasia and vocalists like Priya Purushothaman.

Beyond literature, KLF 2025 will hold discussions on politics, culture, and societal issues. Journalist Sunitha Krishnan, economist Esther Duflo, and historian William Dalrymple will participate in talks on topics of global relevance. Authors like Francesc Miralles and Abraham Verghese will bring insights from fields as varied as travel, medicine, and environmentalism.

The festival will also have contributions from Ratna Pathak Shah and Jerry Pinto, ensuring a well-rounded experience for cinema and theatre lovers.

Chief Facilitator Ravi Deecee views the festival as more than an event—it’s a platform for building global connections. “The collaboration with France allows us to deepen cultural dialogues and celebrate creativity”, he said.