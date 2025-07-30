No tsunami threat to Indian coast after massive Russia quake: India’s tsunami warning centre

There is no tsunami threat to the Indian coast following the 8.7 magnitude earthquake off the East Coast of Kamchatka in Russia, the Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre (ITEWC) here said on Wednesday.

"Based on pre-run model scenarios, there is no threat to India," the centre said in a bulletin issued in the morning.

No further bulletins will be issued by ITEWC-INCOIS unless other information becomes available, it said.

The ITEWC-Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) is located at Pragati Nagar here.

One of the world's strongest earthquakes struck Russia's Far East early Wednesday, an 8.8-magnitude temblor that caused small tsunami waves in Japan and Alaska and prompted warnings for Hawaii, North and Central America and Pacific islands south toward New Zealand.

