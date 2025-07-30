Tsunami threat looms over US West Coast and Hawaii; evacuations, flight suspensions underway

Authorities across the Pacific are on high alert after a powerful undersea earthquake off the coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula triggered tsunami warnings and advisories across multiple regions, including parts of the US West Coast, Hawaii, Japan, and South America.

The National Tsunami Warning Centre has upgraded a tsunami advisory to a warning for the Northern California coast, specifically from Cape Mendocino to the Oregon/California border, including Crescent City. Waves between 2 to 5 feet are possible in the warning area, with the first waves expected around 11:50 p.m. PT Tuesday (12:20 pm Wednesday, IST). The rest of the California coast remains under an advisory, with lower wave heights generally under 1 foot, though strong currents and dangerous coastal conditions are still likely.

Crescent City, notably vulnerable due to past disasters, was devastated in 1964 when a tsunami triggered by a 9.2-magnitude Alaska quake killed at least 10 people and caused millions in damages.

The California Office of Emergency Services said it is coordinating closely with federal and local agencies: “Residents in coastal areas are urged to stay alert, follow instructions from local officials, and monitor trusted sources for the latest information,” the office said in a statement.

Simultaneously, Hawaii is bracing for a significant impact, with tsunami waves potentially reaching 10 feet above normal tide levels along northern-facing shores of the Northern Hawaiian Islands, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre. The first waves are expected around 7:17 p.m. local time (HST) [10:47 am Wednesday, IST].

Seismologists explain that Hawaii is in the direct path of the highest energy released by the quake due to the orientation of the fault rupture beneath the ocean. Despite Japan being much closer to the epicentre — less than 1,000 miles away — observed tsunami heights there have been only 1 to 1.5 feet so far, much lower than initial predictions.

"It has to do with the direction that the water was displaced, or pushed, by the earthquake under the ocean near the Russian coast," a CNN report explained. "The highest energy remains in the direction of the rupture."

In anticipation of potential disaster, National Guard troops across Hawaii are on standby.

“I’ve been in touch with the chief of the National Guard and troops are ready to assist in the upcoming hours if necessary,” said Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, Adjutant General of Hawaii’s Department of Defense.

“Two helicopters used for medical evacuations have been deployed, while other large cargo helicopters and the air national guard are on standby,” he added.

Emergency measures have already begun. According to the Hawaii Department of Transportation, commercial flights at Hilo International Airport have been suspended to support emergency evacuations from nearby areas, including Keaukaha. On the island of Kauai, officials are urging residents to avoid travel into Hanalei to keep roads clear for evacuees.

Internationally, the threat is widespread. The Japan Meteorological Agency warned that a “major tsunami could be expected for more than a day” after the Kamchatka quake. Additionally, workers at the Fukushima nuclear plant were evacuated following a tsunami alert, AFP reported, citing the facility’s operator.

In the US, the Tsunami Warning System has issued advisories for California, Oregon, and Washington, along with British Columbia, South Alaska, and the Alaska Peninsula.