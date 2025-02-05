No second thought: Tirupati temple board removes employees for not following Hindu practices

TDP leader Nara Lokesh asserted Wednesday there is no second thought on the decision to bar Tirupati temple board's non-Hindu employees from the management body's religious activities as it is the stand of the party's government in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters here, the Telugu Desam Party general secretary, the son of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, also affirmed his party's absolute support to the BJP, saying the TDP is with Prime Minister Narendra Modi "through and through".

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about the decision of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, related to non-Hindu employees, he said, "There is no second thought about it. We spoke about it before the polls and we stand by it. We will take it to logical conclusion." The state government minister added, "I want to be clear. There are religious sentiments involved." He cited the example of Hindus being not allowed to work in a mosque to make his point. Lokesh said the government will fight it out if there is any legal challenges to the decision.

As many as 18 Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) employees, who are said to be practitioners of non-Hindu faiths, have been barred from attending all religious and spiritual events conducted by the temple body, an official said on Wednesday.

The TDP has accused the previous YSR Congress government of appointing non-Hindus in the body and hurting Hindu sentiments.

Lokesh also welcomed some exit polls forecast that that the BJP may form government in Delhi, saying people everywhere want double-engine government.

With TDP MPs joining the BJP's campaign in the national capital, he said his party is with Modi through and through in every poll. A BJP win in Delhi will be a good news for the NDA, he said.

To a question about his meeting with political consultant-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, the TDP leader said he meets strategists and experts from different fields to receive feedback.

He said Kishor has helped his party in the past and continues to give his feedback on various issues. It is all about working to align oneself with people's aspirations, he said, adding that it is important to meet everyone.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.