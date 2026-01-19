No pets allowed in Parliament complex, CISF clarifies after Renuka Chowdhury row

More than a month after Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury courted controversy for arriving to attend Parliament's winter session with a dog, the Central Industrial Security Force on Monday clarified that no pets are allowed inside the House complex.

The CISF said it is trying to sensitise the legislators about the rule ever since the incident.

"Rules are very clear. There is no ambiguity that pets are not allowed," CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan told reporters here.

On December 1, 2025, Chowdhury carried a dog in her car to the high-security House premises, creating a row and inviting social media attention.

The MP had maintained that the canine was a stray she had rescued and was taking it to a vet.

"The rule position is very clear. Pets are not allowed inside Parliament complex and that was ensured," said CISF Additional Director General Vijay Prakash.

"When the honourable MPs come inside the Parliament House boundary, their vehicles are not searched," he said.

Prakash said the December incident was "brought to the notice of the seniors and the honourable Speaker (of Lok Sabha) and it has been properly handled by the Secretary General (of the Lok Sabha)." Ranjan said the rules were clear and "it was up to the parliamentarians how much they obey." The MPs, the DG said, have their own privileges within Parliament when the session is on and they are allowed unrestricted entry into the premises.

"We only facilitate... and now we are trying to sensitise the parliamentarians about this (pet rules)," he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.