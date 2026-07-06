No flights from Srinagar Airport on Monday as airlines reset schedules after runway closure U-turn

No commercial flights will operate from Srinagar airport on Monday as airlines were working on restoring the flight schedule after the withdrawal of NOTAM last week, airport authorities said.

The previously proposed Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) regarding full runway closure on Mondays and Tuesdays has been now withdrawn. The move would ensure uninterrupted daytime flight operations.

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In a post on X, the Srinagar Airport said, "As confirmed by the respective airlines, there are no scheduled commercial flights operating today from Srinagar Airport".

"Following the recent withdrawal of the proposed NOTAM for Monday and Tuesday, airlines are in the process of revising and restoring their schedules in accordance with the updated operational status. This process may take a little time," the Srinagar Airport said.

Flight operations for Monday and Tuesday are expected to resume once the revised schedules are finalised and published by the respective airlines, it added.

"Passengers are requested to check the latest flight status directly with their airlines before proceeding to the airport and rely only on official channels for authentic updates. We appreciate your patience and cooperation," the Srinagar Airport said.

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