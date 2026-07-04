Srinagar airport withdraws proposed July-October runway closure for maintenance, flights to continue

Srinagar International Airport on Saturday withdrew its proposed NOTAM for a full runway closure to carry out repairs and maintenance, ensuring uninterrupted daytime flight operations this year.

In an operational update posted on X, the airport said there would be no full airfield closure during 2026.

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"Passengers are advised that there will be no full airfield closure at Srinagar Airport this year. Airport operations will continue on all days with operational/watch hours from 0800 hrs to 1700 hrs. Night closures for runway maintenance will continue until October 2026," it said.

The airport added that the previously proposed Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) regarding full runway closure on Mondays and Tuesdays has been withdrawn.

"Airlines will continue to update their schedules in accordance with the prevailing operational timings. Passengers are requested to check their flight status with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport and rely only on official channels for authentic updates," it said.

Earlier, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had decided to shut the runway on Mondays and Tuesdays, from July, followed by a fortnight-long closure in October, to undertake essential maintenance work.

Last month, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah met defence minister Rajnath Singh and civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu, and raised the issue of the closure of the runway with them.

Abdullah suggested that if the Srinagar airport had to be shut, the Awantipora airfield should be opened for civilian flights during the maintenance period.

He also pointed out that October marks a peak tourist season, particularly for visitors from Bengal, Gujarat and Maharashtra, when Kashmir's iconic chinar trees turn golden-yellow.

However, the decision to withdraw the proposed NOTAM for the full closure of Srinagar International Airport's runway for maintenance has been welcomed by the J&K chief minister.

"This Monday-Tuesday thing was hitting us very hard. Just yesterday, I spoke to some people from the tourism sector, and many of their (intending tourist) groups had started cancelling," Abdullah told reporters.

"Ever since this news came out, I have been continuously making efforts. Within the Central government, I spoke with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, and even when I met the Prime Minister, I raised the issue with him. If the outcome of this is that the Monday-Tuesday schedule will remain normal for now, it is a huge relief for us," he said.