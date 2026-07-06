Maharashtra, Coast Guard ink pact to operate civil flights from Ratnagiri air station

In a boost to air connectivity in Ratnagiri, the Maharashtra government and Indian Coast Guard on Sunday signed an agreement to use the force's air station there for civil flight operations.

In a statement, the Coast Guard said the Indian Coast Guard Air Station Ratnagiri and Maharashtra Airport Development Company Limited (MADC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on July 5 to facilitate scheduled civil flight operations from Ratnagiri under the 'Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik Regional Connectivity' scheme.

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The agreement establishes a robust framework where commercial flights will take wing under strict Military Aviation Regulations while ensuring that strategic defence priorities remain completely unhindered, it added.

Indian Coast Guard Air Station Ratnagiri will provide Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Services to civil flights in addition to services of Navigational / Operational aids for under UDAN RCS scheme.

The 1.8 Km long runway will facilitate operation of civil aircraft while the civil terminal is in final stages of construction and is likely to be completed soon in the near future.

The arrival of civil flights at Ratnagiri will ensure enhanced connectivity and subsequent development of the city as a regional hub.

The MoU was signed between DIG Kunal C Naik, Commanding Officer ICGAS Ratnagiri and the MADC Vice Chairman and Managing Director.

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