MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 30 September 2025

Nine workers killed as under-construction building collapses at Tamil Nadu power plant

CM Stalin announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for each bereaved family as relief and rescue continued at Ennore.

PTI Published 30.09.25, 11:30 PM
Construction work underway at the Ennore Special Economic Zone's thermal power project, near Ponneri, in Tiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu,

Construction work underway at the Ennore Special Economic Zone's thermal power project, near Ponneri, in Tiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu, PTI

Nine migrant workers died after an under-construction building collapsed at the Ennore thermal power station here on Tuesday, police said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed sadness over the death of 9 people and conveyed condolences.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am deeply saddened to hear that nine workers from Assam lost their lives in an accident that occurred during the construction work carried out by BHEL in Ennore. I convey my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives," he said in a social media post on Tuesday.

The CM ordered Minister for Electricity SS Sivasankar and senior IAS officer and TANGEDCO Chairman K Radhakrishnan to immediately oversee relief work at the accident site.

Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each deceased and ordered that steps be taken to transport the mortal remains to their home state.

"The officers have gone to the spot... We are investigating it," police sources said.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K Selvaperunthagai expressed grief over the demise of the nine people.

Citing media reports, he said those injured are being treated at the Government Stanley Medical College in the city. He called for rigorous safety measures to prevent such incidents in future.

"On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Congress, I extend my deep condolences to the bereaved family members. I wish those injured a speedy recovery," he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump gives Hamas 3-4 day deadline to accept Gaza peace plan, warns of ‘sad end’

​​Israel and key Arab nations back Trump’s Gaza peace proposal; Hamas yet to respond
Quote left Quote right

Didn't visit Karur as it would lead to an unusual situation. Will meet families of victims soon

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT