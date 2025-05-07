MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 07 May 2025

Nine public shelter camps set up in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch: Official after heavy Pakistan shelling

With arrangements already in place for relocating people to safer locations, the district administration of Poonch conducted a detailed review of preparedness at various designated shelter camps during the day, says official

PTI Published 07.05.25, 07:48 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. PTI picture.

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district have designated nine public shelter camps with adequate amenities for the people desirous to relocate from the forward villages hit by Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control, an official said on Wednesday.

As many as 12 persons were killed and over 50 others injured in heavy shelling by Pakistan in Poonch district on Wednesday after India Indian armed forces carried out missile attacks on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to avenge the April 22 terror attack in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam that had left 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

With arrangements already in place for relocating people to safer locations, the district administration of Poonch conducted a detailed review of preparedness at various designated shelter camps during the day, the official said.

He said a team of senior officers visited the proposed camp sites to assess the readiness of facilities and ensure all logistic and support systems are operational.

The locations designated as shelter camps for those willing to relocate are Caramel School, Chandak, Dingla University Campus, Ishat ul Uloom Chandak, Higher Secondary School (HSS), Chandak, HSS Lassana, Government High School (GHS) Sanai, Government Middle School (GMS) Sanai, GHSS Seri Khawaja and Polytechnic College, Sathra, the official said.

He assured the public that essential services, including accommodation, food, and medical assistance, are available at all these shelter sites. People are being encouraged to make use of these facilities if they wish to relocate, the official said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Pahalgam Terror Attack Jammu And Kashmir
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Rohit Sharma announces retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect

The 38-year-old was India's most prolific Test batter in the second half of his career, scoring 4301 runs in 67 Tests with 12 hundreds and 18 half centuries at an average of 40.57
Rajnath Singh.
Quote left Quote right

Targets we had set under Operation Sindoor have been destroyed with precision as per plan

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT