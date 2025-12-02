NIA raids eight Kashmir sites over Red Fort blast as probe widens into terror module

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday raided eight locations in Kashmir, including the homes of two Valley doctors, as part of its expanding investigation into last month’s Red Fort car blast and “white-collar terror” module.

Officials said the central agency conducted simultaneous raids in Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian districts.

An official said the raided residences included those of Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather in Kulgam and Dr Muzamil Shakeel Ganai at Koil village in Pulwama.

The two, along with Lucknow resident Dr Shaheen Shahid, were arrested from Haryana’s Faridabad and Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur ahead of the blast in Delhi.

Police had recovered a large quantity of explosives from them in Faridabad, which was transferred to Srinagar. An “accidental blast” of the seized explosives had killed nine people in Srinagar last month.

The doctors are allegedly part of the module linked to the Ansar Ghazwat ul Hind militant group, which had planned to carry out explosions at multiple places in the country. Adeel’s brother, Dr Muzaffar Rather, is believed to be hiding in Afghanistan.

The NIA has not confirmed any fresh arrests, but sources said electronic devices, documents and other materials were seized for forensic analysis.

The Jammu and Kashmir police had arrested half a dozen people in connection with the terror module and later handed them over to the NIA after it took over the probe.

One of the key leaders of the module was Pulwama resident Dr Umar un Nabi, whose home was allegedly blown up by the security forces last month. Umar was reportedly behind the blast, which had killed 13 people and wounded 32 on November 10.

Officials said the agency also raided the homes of cleric Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay in Shopian, Dr Adeel’s neighbour Jasir Ahmad Wani and a resident of Samboora village in Pulwama, Amir Rashid.

“The raids were conducted simultaneously by separate NIA teams accompanied by contingents from the police and other security forces. The family members of the accused were questioned during the raids,” a police official said.

The official said the raids were aimed at “unravelling the larger conspiracy” and finding out whether it involved other people, too.