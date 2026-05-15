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regular-article-logo Friday, 15 May 2026

DU flags flaws in St Stephen’s principal selection process and halts appointment

University says the governing body failed to follow UGC rules on expert nominations for selecting the new college principal

Basant Kumar Mohanty Published 15.05.26, 05:10 AM
St Stephen’s principal appointment row

St Stephen’s College File picture

Delhi University (DU) on Thursday described the selection process for principal, followed by the governing body of St Stephen’s College, as flawed and directed the institution not to proceed with the appointment.

The college on Tuesday announced that Prof Susan Elias will take charge as the fourteenth principal of the college and the first woman to hold the post since the institution started functioning in 1881. The college announced that Elias would take charge on June 1.

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DU registrar Vikas Gupta on Thursday issued a letter to the chairman of the governing body of St Stephen’s College, Rt Revd Dr Paul Swarup, detailing the violations in the selection process. He cited the University Grants Commission regulation on the minimum qualification for the appointment of teachers in universities and colleges.

According to the regulations, the selection committee for the appointment of the principal of St Stephen’s College, a minority educational insitution, should include the chairperson and two members of the college governing body, a nominee of the chairperson of the college from a panel of five names recommended by the vice-chancellor, three experts to be nominated by the governing body and two subject experts nominated by the chairman from the list of experts recommended by the VC.

“The university has not been requested for nomination of experts as per the provisions of UGC Regulations 2018,” the letter said.

“In view of the above, it appears that the selection committee for the appointment of new principal in the college has not been constituted in accordance with the provisions of the UGC Regulations 2018. Accordingly, the recommendation of such a committee cannot be implemented upon,” it said. “You are requested not to proceed with appointment of new principal,” it added.

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St Stephen’s College Delhi University (DU) UGC
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