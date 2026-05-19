NIA charges juveniles in Pakistan-linked spy camera case in Uttar Pradesh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed charges against five juveniles accused of helping Pakistan-based terrorists install spy cameras at sensitive railway locations in Uttar Pradesh, the agency said.

The juveniles are among the 21 accused arrested so far in the case, which was originally registered by Ghaziabad police in March 2026. They have been accused of installing solar-powered cameras at sensitive sites of railway stations and providing live access from these cameras to suspected terrorists in Pakistan.

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The NIA filed its investigation report before the Juvenile Justice Board in Ghaziabad under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Official Secrets Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The federal probing agency found that the five juveniles had conspired with other accused to assist suspected Pakistani terrorists to obtain photographs, videos and precise GPS coordinates of sensitive installations, to endanger India’s sovereignty and security, the agency said.