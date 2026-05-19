ED arrests Goa AAP leader Deepak Singla in bank fraud and hawala case

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested AAP Goa leader Deepak Singla following searches at his residence in connection with an alleged bank fraud linked to a money laundering case.

The AAP accused the BJP of trying to “acquire organisational data” of the party through central agencies. In a post on X, AAP Goa in-charge and former Delhi chief minister Atishi said: “With Aam Aadmi Party’s popularity growing in Goa, BJP’s loyal foot-soldier, ED, has been sent here as well! From early morning today, there is an ED raid at the residence of AAP Goa co-incharge, Deepak Singla, as well as the home of some volunteers in Goa. Not only is this an attempt to scare our volunteers, but also to acquire all our organisational data for the BJP.”

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Atishi alleged that the BJP used the ED against the Trinamool Congress to win the Bengal elections, citing the raids on poll consultant I-PAC. She alleged that the BJP acquired Trinamool’s organisational data through the raids, claiming that the same politics was now being played in Punjab and Goa ahead of the elections.

An ED official said: “It has been gathered that Deepak is handling the hawala operations for funds movement for the AAP between Delhi and Goa. Singla, along with his uncle Ashok Kumar Mittal and brothers Raman Singla and Harish Singla, defrauded Oriental Bank of Commerce out of more than ₹150 crore.”

Singla contested the Delhi elections from Vishwas Nagar on an AAP ticket in 2025 and 2020.