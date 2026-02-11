Netflix to rename Manoj Bajpayee film after caste stereotyping row in Delhi court

The Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Ghooskhor Pandat, which triggered a controversy because of its alleged caste-based stereotyping, will be renamed, Netflix India informed Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

All promotional material related to the movie has also been taken down, the counsel appearing for the OTT platform informed the court.

Netflix India made the statement before Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, who was hearing a petition seeking a stay on the release of the film and objecting to its “offensive” and “defamatory” title.

According to Netflix, the producers of the movie have taken a conscious decision in light of the concerns raised to give a title that jives with the film’s narrative and intent.

The fictional police drama directed by Neeraj Pandey is in the editing stage, Netflix told the court, clarifying that the title had led to “unintended interruptions” which did not align with the film’s content.

Followed by the submission made by the OTT platform, the court closed the hearing on the petitions, observing that “nothing more was required to be adjudicated”.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Mahender Chaturvedi, an acharya by vocation, alleging that the title and promotional material of the movie were defamatory and offensive. He said the “malicious” association of “pandat” with corruption and bribery was an attack on the reputation and dignity

of Brahmins.