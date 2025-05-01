NEET-UG 2025: NTA flags over 120 fake Telegram, Insta channels spreading paper leak claims

In a crackdown on fake claims about the NEET-UG, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has identified 106 Telegram and 16 Instagram channels involved in spreading false information, sources said on Thursday.

The NTA's dedicated portal for receiving such concerns has flagged more than 1,500 claims of alleged paper leaks for the upcoming medical entrance exam.

In a decisive move to protect the integrity of the NEET (UG) 2025 examination process, the agency has initiated action on certain fraudulent Telegram and Instagram channels claiming to have access to the NEET (UG) 2025 question paper.

"Acting on inputs received through its recently-launched Suspicious Claims Reporting Portal, the NTA has identified 106 Telegram and 16 Instagram channels engaged in spreading misinformation and attempting to mislead students," a source said.

"These cases have been formally escalated to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs for further legal and investigative action," the source added.

The NTA has requested Telegram and Instagram to immediately take down these channels to prevent the spread of falsehood and unnecessary panic among the aspirants.

"Telegram and Instagram have been urged to share the details of the administrators and creators of these groups with law-enforcement agencies for prompt investigation and prosecution," the source said.

The medical entrance exam is scheduled to be held on May 4.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) is conducting a series of meetings with district magistrates and superintendents of police from all states and Union territories to ensure that there are no lapses in the upcoming NEET-UG.

The ministry is implementing a comprehensive plan in response to last year's alleged irregularities, including paper leaks, which raised concerns about the integrity of the exam.

