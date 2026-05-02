Neet aspirant from Uttarakhand dies after fall from hostel in Kota a day before exam

A 20-year-old NEET aspirant from Uttarakhand died on Saturday morning after allegedly falling from the fourth floor of his hostel building in Rajasthan’s Kota, a major coaching hub, police said.

The incident occurred in Landmark City under the Kunhadi police station area. The student, identified as Dixit Rajeshwari from Almora, had been preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at a coaching institute in Kota for the past two years.

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According to police, Rajeshwari lived in a room on the fourth floor of the hostel and fell to the ground from there. “Rajeshwari lived in a room on the fourth floor of his hostel in Landmark City and fell to the ground from there,” Circle Inspector Devesh Bhardwaj said.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident around 7 am. The student was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. “After information about the incident was received around 7 am, police rushed to the spot. The student was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead,” Bhardwaj said.

The body has been shifted to the MBS Hospital mortuary, and the family has been informed. “The body has been shifted to the MBS Hospital mortuary and the student's parents have been informed. Post-mortem would be conducted after they reach Kota. The reason for death will be known after the post-mortem report comes,” he added.

The incident comes a day before NEET is scheduled to be held on May 3.