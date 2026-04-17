Naveen caution on delimitation: Ex-CM flags Odisha Lok Sabha seat ‘crunch’

Leader of Opposition in Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, on Thursday warned the state’s MPs that the proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, could undermine the state’s political future and harm its economic and representational interests.

Urging lawmakers to rise above party lines, he called on them to safeguard Odisha’s long-term interests, dignity and equitable representation. The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

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In a letter to MPs from the state, Naveen outlined the potential repercussions of the legislation. “For the people of Odisha, representation in Parliament is not just about numbers — it is about identity, pride, and the assurance that our unique history, language and aspirations are heard at the highest levels. Any move that diminishes our presence in the national discourse can create a sense of degradation among our people,” he said.

“We must ensure that progress for one section does not come at the cost of another’s voice. This is precisely what the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill is likely to deliver,” he added.

On Wednesday, Naveen had urged Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi to convene a special session of the state Assembly within 48 hours to discuss the bill. There has been no response yet from the chief minister.

The five-time chief minister also flagged concerns over federal balance, saying the essence of Indian federalism lies in equitable representation. “Any delimitation exercise that alters this balance risks marginalising states like ours in national decision-making,” he said.

“A relative reduction in Odisha’s voice in the Lok Sabha would weaken our ability to advocate for state-specific needs, from disaster management to tribal welfare and regional development.”

Calling the issue more than political, Naveen said it concerns the preservation of the federal spirit enshrined in the Constitution. He pointed out that the bill could reduce Odisha’s share in the Lok Sabha from 3.9 per cent to 3.4 per cent, placing it among the top six states losing representation.

“A 0.5 per cent drop is significant given our already limited 3.9 per cent share. It compromises the future political representation of Odisha’s people. We cannot allow this when MPs have been elected to protect the state’s economic and political

interests,” he said.

Naveen also raised concerns over the proposed linkage between women’s reservation and the delimitation process, expected after the next census, saying it has far-reaching implications.

States like Odisha, which have made progress in population control and human development, are being penalised, he argued. “A disproportionate increase in Lok Sabha seats in more populous states could skew central resource allocation and policy focus,” Naveen said.

“This may adversely affect Odisha’s share in national development priorities, fiscal transfers and infrastructure investments.”

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo also noted that Odisha contributes significantly to the Centre’s revenue but continues to face “discriminatory treatment”, including denial of special status. “Our development needs are unique given the composition of our population,” he said.

Reiterating his appeal, Naveen urged MPs to carefully consider the broader implications of the amendment. “We should support it only if Odisha’s share of representation is not reduced or compromised,” he said.

He also called on MPs to raise the issue both inside and outside Parliament to ensure the state’s rightful place in the Union remains protected.

“Biju Janata Dal is prepared to take the issue to the people of Odisha if our legitimate concerns are overridden by the majority voice of other states,” Naveen said.