Wednesday, 29 October 2025

National Commission for Women seeks Mizoram Police, Assam Rifles’ help to curb trafficking at Myanmar border

NCW member Delina Khongdup visited Zokhawthar village near the border with the neighbouring country on Monday and inspected the area

PTI Published 29.10.25, 12:47 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought the cooperation of the Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles to prevent human trafficking across the India-Myanmar border, an official statement said.

NCW member Delina Khongdup visited Zokhawthar village near the border with the neighbouring country on Monday and inspected the area, it said.

Khongdup interacted with police officers and Assam Rifles personnel and discussed collaborative efforts towards women's safety and their empowerment, the statement said.

During the meetings, she sought cooperation from the state police and Assam Rifles, which guards the India-Myanmar boundary, to prevent potential cross-border human trafficking, it said.

Khongdup was accompanied by State Commission for Women chairperson C Zodinpuii and other officials, the statement added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

National Commission For Women (NCW)
