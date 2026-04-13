'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' to enable women-led development: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday hailed the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', saying the legislation will enable women-led development in the country in a "big way".

Addressing a gathering of women from different walks of life at 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan', in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gupta appealed for support for the legislation.

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She thanked the prime minister for a series of schemes launched under his leadership, which have provided women with a dignified life and opened avenues for them in various fields.

Pointing towards the prime minister, Gupta said, "The women can excellently accomplish even the most difficult tasks when provided an opportunity - you gave this message." The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', more commonly known as the Women's Reservation Act, was passed in 2023.

Under the prime minister’s leadership, the country has moved beyond ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ to an era of ‘Beti Badhao’, she said. Referring to changes since 2014, Gupta said women’s dignity and safety have been placed at the centre of governance citing initiatives like Swachh Bharat Mission, Ujjwala Yojna and Jan Dhan bank accounts.

Calling the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Act’ historic, she said the provision of 33 per cent reservation for women in state assemblies and Parliament is not just a legislative reform, but a step towards ensuring their active role in decision-making.

“This will open up leadership opportunities for nearly 700 million women in the country,” she added.

The Union Cabinet is learnt to have cleared a draft Bill to amend the Act, proposing an increase in Lok Sabha seats to 816, with 273 reserved for women, to be implemented from the 2029 general elections.

The government has extended the Budget Session of Parliament, and a special three-day sitting will be held from April 16 to 18, where the amendment Bill is expected to be discussed and passed.

The chief minister also urged women present at the event to support the initiative by placing a missed call on the phone number 9667173333, for strengthening the vision of women-led development.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi, Minister of State Savitri Thakur, and National Commission for Women chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar were also present at the event, along with women representatives from across the country.

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