Muslims will never surpass Hindu population in India, says Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday dismissed claims that Muslims would overtake Hindus demographically in India, saying such fears were misplaced and politically motivated.

Addressing a rally in Nizamabad ahead of the Telangana municipal polls, the Hyderabad MP said concerns over Muslim population growth were being raised while larger demographic and economic questions were being ignored.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent speech in the Rajya Sabha, Owaisi said the Prime Minister had spoken about India having a young population at a time when the rest of the world was ageing. Owaisi questioned what steps the government had taken for this demographic group.

If the Prime Minister was asked if 60 per cent of the country's population is aged under 40, then what (measures) he (Modi) did for their jobs, and what skills have been taught to them, the AIMIM chief asked.

He said discussions around population often focused selectively on Muslims, without addressing long-term economic pressures.

"After 20 years, this young population will age. How much inflation and how much they need to spend we don't think of it. Instead, they say the population of Muslims is growing... Muslim population will stabilise. Muslims will never exceed the Hindu population in India. They are now understanding that after 25-30 years, the country's population will age. RSS (chief) Mohan Bhagwat says to give birth to at least three children. Though he himself is not doing, that's another matter," Owaisi said.

Owaisi also referred to earlier discussions around a population control law, saying Muslims were frequently targeted during those debates. Earlier, it was said a bill would be brought for population control and they used to criticise Muslims.

Now they have realised that when the country's population ages how it will affect the nation, he said.

The AIMIM chief also commented on Pakistan’s reported boycott of its T20 World Cup match against India, criticising both Pakistan and the Indian government’s response.

On Pakistan's boycott of their T20 World Cup match against India, Owaisi said India is hosting the T20 World Cup and that "useless" Pakistani team says they will not play the game against India.

"You should have told them (Pakistan) why did you come here and go out from here, if you won't play. But you are sitting silently and listening," he said. Owaisi further accused the Modi government of avoiding tough responses on external security issues.

Owaisi further hit out at the Modi government, accusing it of remaining silent on China's (border) issue.