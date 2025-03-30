Murders, abduction, fodder scam: With 800-crore poll bait, Amit Shah slams Lalu-Rabri's 'jungle-raj'

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal, alleging that Bihar had witnessed a 'jungle raj' under the Lalu-Rabri regime. Shah unveiled schemes and laid the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 800 crore in Bihar.

Shah, who also holds the cooperation portfolio, launched schemes, comprising Rs 111 crore from the cooperative department and Rs 421 crore from the urban development and housing department.

He also laid the foundation stones for 133 police buildings, costing Rs 181 crore, and three road transport and national highway projects worth Rs 109 crore.

'Lalu did nothing'

Addressing a function in Patna, Shah accused RJD supremo Lalu Prasad of doing nothing for the development and strengthening of the rural economy in Bihar.

Shah alleged, "Lalu-Rabri regime will be remembered for promoting 'jungle-raj' in Bihar. He (Lalu) did nothing for the development and strengthening of Bihar's rural economy. Several sugar mills were closed during the RJD's government." During the RJD regime, Bihar witnessed "murders, abduction, fodder scam, etc," Shah said.

"People don't want the return of 'jungle raj', gang war and abduction industry in Bihar. The NDA will once again form government in the state with a thumping majority in the assembly polls, " Shah said.

The assembly elections in Bihar are due later this year.

Shah takes potshot at UPA regime

The home minister also claimed that Bihar had received only Rs 2.80 lakh crore during the UPA regime at the Centre while the BJP-led NDA gave Rs 9.23 lakh crore to the state.

Shah also remotely inaugurated a makhana processing unit at the Fishermen's Cooperative Society in Darbhanga district.

He distributed micro ATMs to ‘bank mitras' of the Bihar State Cooperative Bank at the state-level conference attended by representatives from primary agriculture cooperatives and other cooperative societies.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, several Union and state ministers and senior officials were present on the occasion.

Shah, who arrived here on Saturday, will address a public rally in Gopalganj district later in the day.

He will also chair a meeting of the NDA leaders at CM’s residence here.