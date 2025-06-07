MP CM Mohan Yadav seeks CBI probe into Indore woman's disappearance in Meghalaya

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said he has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the disappearance of an Indore-based woman in Meghalaya a fortnight back.

Yadav said he has discussed the matter with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, adding that police from Madhya Pradesh were in touch with their counterparts in the north-eastern state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman - Sonam Raghuvanshi (25) - went missing along with her husband Raja Raghuvanshi (29) on May 23, hours after they checked out of a homestay at Nongriat village in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district during their honeymoon.

On June 2, Raja's body was found in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra area, some 20 kilometres away from the homestay.

But the Meghalaya police, who have registered a murder case after Raja's body was found, are yet to get any clues about Sonam's whereabouts.

In a post on X, CM Yadav said, "Madhya Pradesh stands firmly with the family of Smt Sonam Raghuvanshi in this hour of crisis." "I have discussed the matter with the Chief Minister of Meghalaya. Senior police officials from Madhya Pradesh are in constant touch with authorities in Meghalaya. I have requested Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah to order a CBI probe into the incident," he said.

All possible efforts were being made to ensure the safe return of Sonam Raghuvanshi, the CM added.

On Friday, the missing woman's family urged the Centre to hand over the case to the CBI after expressing dissatisfaction with the probe of the north-eastern state's police.

Talking to PTI, Sonam's father Devi Singh Raghuvanshi alleged that his daughter had been abducted and was still in the clutches of her captors, and accused the Meghalaya police of not investigating the matter properly.

After their marriage on May 11, the couple left for Meghalaya on May 20 for their honeymoon.

They arrived at Mawlakhiat village on May 22 on a rented scooter. They parked their scooter and trekked 3,000 steps down the gorge to visit the famous living root-bridges at Nongriat village, where they stayed the night and left the homestay the following morning.

On May 24, their scooter was found abandoned at a cafe along the road from Shillong to Sohra.

A woman's white shirt, a strip of medicine, a part of the LCD screen of a mobile phone and a smartwatch were seized at the spot where Raja's body was found, as per the Meghalaya police.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.