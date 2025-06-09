Mohan Charan Majhi sees ‘new industrial era’, cites attracting investments worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore

With just four days left for Mohan Charan Majhi to complete a year as chief minister, he on Saturday claimed that his government has ushered in a “bold new industrial era” in Odisha, attracting investments worth ₹4.5 lakh crore and clearing 206 projects with a job potential of 2.9 lakh.

Majhi met prominent industry leaders, MSME and women entrepreneurs, and start-up leaders at Lok Seva Bhawan, the state secretariat, ahead of the NDA government's first anniversary. He sought to position Odisha as the most attractive investment destination in eastern India.

“One year ago, the people of Odisha placed their faith in us to build a future that is inclusive, aspirational, and transformative. Today, as we reflect on this first year, we do so with pride in our progress and renewed commitment to the journey ahead. The Prime Minister’s call to investors during the Utkarsha Odisha event made all the difference,” Majhi said.

The Utkarsha Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 28, aimed to position the state as the anchor of the Purvodaya vision and a leading industrial hub.

“Over 150 MoUs were signed, generating ₹16.7 lakh crore in investment intent and 12.9 lakh employment potential. In the past year alone, we approved 206 large projects—nearly double the five-year average—worth ₹4.5 lakh crore and nearly 2.9 lakh jobs,” said Majhi.

Since Utkarsha Odisha, 56 projects worth ₹1.78 lakh crore have been launched or broken ground, creating potential employment for over 1.1 lakh people. Majhi said the state’s industrial growth spans 20 sectors—from core strengths like mining and metallurgy to emerging sectors like food processing, chemicals, textiles, renewable energy equipment, electronics, and tourism.

“Odisha is no longer just a minerals and metals hub—it is fast becoming a diversified industrial powerhouse,” Majhi asserted.

Outlining his roadmap for the coming year, the chief minister said the government will focus on four priorities: introducing new sectoral policies for global competitiveness; expanding industrial infrastructure and land banks; overhauling the single-window clearance system; and simplifying regulations and approval mechanisms to improve ease of doing business.

“These steps will ensure faster approvals, seamless coordination, and real-time monitoring,” he said.

Looking ahead, Majhi said the next four years will lay the foundation for Samrudha Odisha 2036. “We will build on our leadership in mining, metals, and green chemicals with strong support from partners like IOCL, JSW, JSPL, Tata Steel, AMNS, Vedanta, Hindalco, and Adani. We are also strengthening port-based industrialisation through new terminals and container-handling capacity across the Paradip-Dhamra-Gopalpur corridor,” he added.

Present at the event were Ministers Gokula Nanda Mallik (MSME, Fisheries & ARD) and Sampad Chandra Swain (Industries & Skill Development), Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary (Industry) Hemant Kumar Sharma—who presented the state's growth story—and Industry Director Prashant Kumar Reddy.